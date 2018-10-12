What’s happening Waterloo? Here’s your guide to the region’s events this weekend

Oktoberfest sadly comes to a close this weekend but Halloween is just around the corner. There are some great events connected to both this weekend as well as a scavenger hunt and chance for a spot of tea.

Here are some of the activities you can find throughout Waterloo Region this weekend.

Zombie Prom 2018 (Kitchener)

All ghouls and zombies are invited to the Accelerator Centre Friday night at 6 p.m. to dance the night away.

There will prizes for best costume, photo shoots, giveaways and an undead DJ spinning tracks to make your toes tap.

Flavours of our World (Kitchener)

This three-day festival offers everything from music to food to crafts.

Jully Black, Eric Ethridge and Kayla Diamond are among those scheduled to perform while there will also be a bevvy of food trucks offering fare from around the globe.

UpTown Waterloo Great Oktoberfest Barrel Race (Waterloo)

The 40th annual Oktoberfest Barrel Race will kick off Saturday morning beginning at 11 a.m.

Teams of four will be seeking the fastest times in the relay-style keg race.

Zombie Walk (Kitchener)

The eighth annual Zombie Walk kicks off on Saturday at noon at the Accelerator Centre.

Toss on some ghoulish makeup and ripped clothes to take part or just go to enjoy the spectacle.

Fall Scavenger Hunt in Huron Natural Area (Kitchener)

This will be a fun learning experience for the whole family.

Bring your camera and see how many things you and your family can find on the checklist in the park.

Closing Night with Walter Ostanek (Kitchener)

What better way to close out the 2018 Oktoberfest than by taking in a show with Canada’s Polka King, Walter Ostanek.

Tickets are still available for this event at Altes Muenchen Haus.

Autumn Tartan Tea (Cambridge)

With Oktoberfest coming to a close, what better way to practice some civility than an afternoon tea.

Tiny sandwiches and tasty teas will be on the menu at McDougall Cottage on Sunday.

If you wish to have your event considered for future editions of ‘What’s happening Waterloo?’ please email globalkitchener@globalnews.ca.