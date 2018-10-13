Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Sault Ste. Marie

The election in “the Soo” is going to be a little different this year as the number of wards in the city has been reduced from six to five. Each will still be represented by two councillors for a total of 10 positions to be pursued by the 25 candidates. Incumbent mayor Christian Provenzano is up against competition from three other candidates.

Candidates

Mayor:

Ted Johnston

Kemal Martinovic

Christian Provenzano (Incumbent)

Rory Ring

Councillor (10 to be elected)

Ward 1:

Paul Christian (Incumbent)

Sandra Hollingsworth (Ward 2 incumbent)

Michele McCleave-Kennedy

Don Mitchell

Derek Pearce

Ward 2:

Sam Cistaro

Luke Dufour

Ted Hallin

J. Thyne

Lou Turco (Ward 4 incumbent)

Lisa Veseau-Allen

Jason Young

Ward 3:

John Bruno

Donna Hilsinger

Judy Hupponen (Incumbent)

Winona Hutchinson

Matthew Shoemaker (Incumbent)

Ward 4:

Marchy Bruni (Ward 5 incumbent)

Tim Marsh

Sara McCleary

Rick Niro (Incumbent)

Ward 5:

Frank Fata – Incumbent

Corey Gardi

Ozzie Gradninetti (Incumbent for former Ward 6)

Matthew Scott