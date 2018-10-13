Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Sault Ste. Marie

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the City of Sault Ste. Marie.

The election in “the Soo” is going to be a little different this year as the number of wards in the city has been reduced from six to five. Each will still be represented by two councillors for a total of 10 positions to be pursued by the 25 candidates. Incumbent mayor Christian Provenzano is up against competition from three other candidates.

Candidates

Mayor:

  • Ted Johnston
  • Kemal Martinovic
  • Christian Provenzano (Incumbent)
  • Rory Ring

Councillor (10 to be elected)

Ward 1: 

  • Paul Christian (Incumbent)
  • Sandra Hollingsworth (Ward 2 incumbent)
  • Michele McCleave-Kennedy
  • Don Mitchell
  • Derek Pearce

Ward 2: 

  • Sam Cistaro
  • Luke Dufour
  • Ted Hallin
  • J. Thyne
  • Lou Turco (Ward 4 incumbent)
  • Lisa Veseau-Allen
  • Jason Young

Ward 3:

  • John Bruno
  • Donna Hilsinger
  • Judy Hupponen (Incumbent)
  • Winona Hutchinson
  • Matthew Shoemaker (Incumbent)

Ward 4:

  • Marchy Bruni (Ward 5 incumbent)
  • Tim Marsh
  • Sara McCleary
  • Rick Niro (Incumbent)

Ward 5:

  • Frank Fata – Incumbent
  • Corey Gardi
  • Ozzie Gradninetti (Incumbent for former Ward 6)
  • Matthew Scott

