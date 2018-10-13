Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Sault Ste. Marie
The election in “the Soo” is going to be a little different this year as the number of wards in the city has been reduced from six to five. Each will still be represented by two councillors for a total of 10 positions to be pursued by the 25 candidates. Incumbent mayor Christian Provenzano is up against competition from three other candidates.
Candidates
Mayor:
- Ted Johnston
- Kemal Martinovic
- Christian Provenzano (Incumbent)
- Rory Ring
Councillor (10 to be elected)
Ward 1:
- Paul Christian (Incumbent)
- Sandra Hollingsworth (Ward 2 incumbent)
- Michele McCleave-Kennedy
- Don Mitchell
- Derek Pearce
Ward 2:
- Sam Cistaro
- Luke Dufour
- Ted Hallin
- J. Thyne
- Lou Turco (Ward 4 incumbent)
- Lisa Veseau-Allen
- Jason Young
Ward 3:
- John Bruno
- Donna Hilsinger
- Judy Hupponen (Incumbent)
- Winona Hutchinson
- Matthew Shoemaker (Incumbent)
Ward 4:
- Marchy Bruni (Ward 5 incumbent)
- Tim Marsh
- Sara McCleary
- Rick Niro (Incumbent)
Ward 5:
- Frank Fata – Incumbent
- Corey Gardi
- Ozzie Gradninetti (Incumbent for former Ward 6)
- Matthew Scott
