Bridgetown, N.S. man charged in connection to break-and-enters

Tyler James Guest, 24, of Bridgetown, N.S. faces 11 charges from two break-and-enters that occurred between Oct. 9 and 10.

Annapolis District RCMP were able to locate and arrest Guest on Oct. 10.

Guest’s charges include theft from vehicles, multiple breaches of probation, recognizance and break and enters at two local businesses in downtown Bridgetown.

READ: Police seek public’s help in identifying break-and-enter suspect

He was also arrested for possession of illegal cigarettes under the Excise Act.

After appearing before the Annapolis Royal Provincial Court on Oct. 11, Guest was remanded into custody. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 24.

The investigation continues and the Annapolis District RCMP has requested that anyone with information regarding these crimes call them at 902-665-4481.

To report information on this crime anonymously, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at http://www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.