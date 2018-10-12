Police probe separate fatal ATV crashes in New Brunswick

Two people have died as a result of crashing their ATVs in New Brunswick this week.

New Brunswick RCMP say they responded to the first crash around 3:30 a.m. Monday, in a wooded area about 12 kilometres south of Balmoral, N.B.

Police believe the man failed to negotiate a turn, lost control of his ATV and collided with several trees.

The 33-year-old man from Eel River Bar, N.B., died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

Officers responded to the second crash on Deer Island, N.B., around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after a passerby noticed an ATV off Northern Harbour Road.

Police say the ATV and the man were located down an embankment in a wooded area.

The man died at the scene. The cause of that crash remains under investigation.