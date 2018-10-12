Canada
October 12, 2018 7:51 am

Police probe separate fatal ATV crashes in New Brunswick

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Two people have died as a result of crashing their ATVs in New Brunswick this week.

File/ Global News
A A

Two people have died as a result of crashing their ATVs in New Brunswick this week.

New Brunswick RCMP say they responded to the first crash around 3:30 a.m. Monday, in a wooded area about 12 kilometres south of Balmoral, N.B.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP investigate fatal ATV crash

Police believe the man failed to negotiate a turn, lost control of his ATV and collided with several trees.

The 33-year-old man from Eel River Bar, N.B., died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP investigating after rash of ATV thefts in September

Officers responded to the second crash on Deer Island, N.B., around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after a passerby noticed an ATV off Northern Harbour Road.

Police say the ATV and the man were located down an embankment in a wooded area.

The man died at the scene. The cause of that crash remains under investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ATV Crash
ATV crash NB
Balmoral
Fatal
Fatal ATV crash
Fatal Crash
New Brunswick RCMP
Police
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News