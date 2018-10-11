Man charged with assault after incident at GO Transit station in Bradford

A man from Bradford has been charged with assault after an incident at the GO Transit station in Bradford, police say.

According to South Simcoe police, on Tuesday, at around 8 a.m., officers received a report that a man had allegedly become verbally and physically abusive to an employee at the station on Holland Street East.

Officers say the man allegedly became abusive after being cautioned by an employee about crossing the train tracks.

READ MORE: Orillia OPP searching for inmate who escaped Sudbury jail

Police say the transit employee did not require medical attention as a result of the incident.

According to police, a 23-year-old man from Bradford has been charged with assault.

Police say GO Transit security also served the man with a trespass to property charge.

Officers say the accused was released on scene with a future court date.