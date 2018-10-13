Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Port Colborne

An interesting race is shaping up in the city of Port Colborne on the Welland Canal, with the mayor’s chair free, along with spots in each of the four wards and the Niagara Regional Council seat.

In Port Colborne, each ward will elect two councillors.

Candidates

Mayor

Wayne Elliott

Betty Konc

Ron St. Jean

Bill Steele

Ward 1

Mark Bagu

Dave Elliott (incumbent)

Eric Gervais

Norbert Gieger

Donna Kalailieff

Ward 2

Eric Beauregard

Angie Desmarais (incumbent)

Tim Hoyle

Ward 3

Gary Bruno

Frank Danch (incumbent)

Casey Forgeron

Kim Randell

Ray Vachon

Ward 4

Ron Bodner (incumbent)

Karen Desjardins

Tom Harriettha

Ronald Jordan

Harry Wells

Regional councillor

Casey Biko

Barbara Butters

Randy Garrett

Norman Leon