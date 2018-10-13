Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Port Colborne

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the City of Port Colborne.

An interesting race is shaping up in the city of Port Colborne on the Welland Canal, with the mayor’s chair free, along with spots in each of the four wards and the Niagara Regional Council seat.

In Port Colborne, each ward will elect two councillors.

Candidates

Mayor
Wayne Elliott
Betty Konc
Ron St. Jean
Bill Steele

Ward 1
Mark Bagu
Dave Elliott (incumbent)
Eric Gervais
Norbert Gieger
Donna Kalailieff

Ward 2
Eric Beauregard
Angie Desmarais (incumbent)
Tim Hoyle

Ward 3
Gary Bruno
Frank Danch (incumbent)
Casey Forgeron
Kim Randell
Ray Vachon

Ward 4
Ron Bodner (incumbent)
Karen Desjardins
Tom Harriettha
Ronald Jordan
Harry Wells

Regional councillor
Casey Biko
Barbara Butters
Randy Garrett
Norman Leon

