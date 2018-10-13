Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Port Colborne
An interesting race is shaping up in the city of Port Colborne on the Welland Canal, with the mayor’s chair free, along with spots in each of the four wards and the Niagara Regional Council seat.
In Port Colborne, each ward will elect two councillors.
Candidates
Mayor
Wayne Elliott
Betty Konc
Ron St. Jean
Bill Steele
Ward 1
Mark Bagu
Dave Elliott (incumbent)
Eric Gervais
Norbert Gieger
Donna Kalailieff
Ward 2
Eric Beauregard
Angie Desmarais (incumbent)
Tim Hoyle
Ward 3
Gary Bruno
Frank Danch (incumbent)
Casey Forgeron
Kim Randell
Ray Vachon
Ward 4
Ron Bodner (incumbent)
Karen Desjardins
Tom Harriettha
Ronald Jordan
Harry Wells
Regional councillor
Casey Biko
Barbara Butters
Randy Garrett
Norman Leon
