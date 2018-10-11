Major Kelowna cannabis facility to be unveiled today

With less that a week to go before cannabis is legalized in Canada, a ground-breaking ceremony is planned for today marking the construction of two massive cannabis facilities in Kelowna.

The Flowr Corporation plans on building a 50,000 square-foot research center and an 85,000 square-foot cultivation facility on McCarthy Road in Kelowna where the city borders with Lake Country.

A number of dignitaries will be on hand for the ground-breaking ceremony including Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr and Kelowna mayor Colin Basran.

Flowr said it expects the facilities to employ upwards of 200 after the expected completion date of summer 2019 with opportunities for further expansion.