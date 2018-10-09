Dump truck becomes tangled in power lines near Kelowna

A dump truck working on a road resurfacing project became tangled in overhead power lines on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a road closure near Kelowna.

The truck was making a dumping on Old Vernon Road at Black Road when the box elevated into the power lines above the road at around 4:30 p.m.

Old Vernon Road was closed to traffic while FortisBC crews worked to fix the problem.

While one power pole attached to the affected lines was broken at the base, another was compromised by the accident.

Global News has reached out to FortisBC to determine if power in the neighbourhood will be affected.