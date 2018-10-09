The hockey battle between Queen’s, RMC continues Wednesday

The Queen’s hockey Gaels have high expectations for the season ahead.

The Tricolour opened a new campaign last Friday in Montreal, beating the McGill Redmen, the defending Ontario-Quebec University champs, 2-1.

On Wednesday Oct. 10, the Gaels play their home opener at the Kingston Memorial Centre against Royal Military College.

The Paladins opened their season with a victory over the Concordia Stingers, the sixth-ranked team in the country 2-1.

“As always, it will be a battle,” said Gaels forward Slater Doggett.

The fourth year economics student from Oakville was the teams leading scorer last season. The former Ontario Hockey League star with the Kingston Frontenacs looks forward to another battle with their cross-town rivals.

“RMC plays like there’s no tomorrow,” added Doggett.

“They show up to play every game and we need to do the same. We may have more talent on the ice, but talent does’nt always win. We were’nt surprised they beat Concordia so we need to bring our ‘A’ game on Wednesday if we hope to get the two points.”

Doggett, Henry Thompson and Spencer Abraham are the only fifth year players on the Gaels. Abraham has served as the team’s captain for the past three seasons.

“It was and still is an honor to lead these guys,” said Abraham, a four-year OHL veteran with the Erie Otters.

“I too look forward to Wednesday’s game with RMC. We’ve never taken them lightly. You can’t because they work so hard. It does’nt matter if there ahead or behind by five goals. They play the same way.”

Despite losing both goaltenders, Kevin Bailie and Jacob Brennan to graduation, the Gaels are still favoured to contend for the OUA title. They have’nt won the Queen’s Cup since 1981.

Brett Gibson’s recruiting class at Queen’s included two experienced goaltenders from the OHL. Jack Flinn from the Mississauga Steelheads and Justin Fazio from the Sarnia Sting.

Wednesday’s game at the York Street Ice Palace begins at 7.30 p.m.