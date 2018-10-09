Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Barrie

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Barrie, Midland, Orillia and Collingwood areas.

Environment Canada issued the watch Tuesday afternoon just before 4 p.m., saying weather conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

According to the weather agency, thunderstorms have the potential to become severe late Tuesday afternoon and into the early evening.

Officials are warning residents that large hail can damage property and cause injury, and strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Environment Canada is also reminding residents that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads and that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

“When thunder roars, go indoors!” the release reads.

According to the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management, if threatening weather approaches, residents should take cover immediately.