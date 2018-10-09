Snow and rain slip out, teen temperatures return to the Okanagan

The long weekend started with seasonal temperatures, with the thermometer getting into the low teens on Saturday, but cooler and wetter conditions rolled in by Thanksgiving Day.

Rain started off the short work week on Tuesday, with 5 to 10 millimetres falling throughout the valley and snow falling along the Okanagan Connector plus other higher elevation areas.

A few sunny breaks began moving in during the afternoon, as the mercury rose into low double digits with a breezy wind later in the day.

Another wave of clouds rolls in Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning as conditions cool back to around 4 degrees.

Spotty showers are possible early Wednesday, as well as later in the day, before clouds clear out during the evening after reaching an afternoon high in the low-teen territory.

An upper ridge builds back in the sunshine Thursday morning with a risk of frost, as temperatures tumble toward the freezing mark before recovering into the low teens with some late day clouds likely sliding in.

The Okanagan is expected to catch the tail end of a cold front on Friday, which means gusty winds are possible later in the day as clouds roll back in with a chance of showers.

The full effects of the front won’t be felt until the end of the day, with breezy winds after climbing up to a daytime high around 12 or 13 degrees.

Another upper ridge will build into the Okanagan this weekend, with mostly sunny skies and daytime highs making it a few degrees into double digits and morning lows around or just below freezing with frost.

