Jones makes 32 saves as Petes bounce Battalion 4-1 in Thanksgiving showdown

The Peterborough Petes had plenty to be thankful for on Monday afternoon, defeating the North Bay Battalion 4-1 in a second annual Thanksgiving showdown between the Eastern Conference clubs.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, a Toronto Maple Leafs prospect, and overage forward Adam Timleck =, scored their first goals of the season. Pavel Gogolev and Chad Denault also netted single markers.

Nick Isaacson continued his hot play, recording two assists in the win to bring his season points total to eight (3 goals, 5 assists). Erik Čermák registered his first OHL point with an assist. Gogolev, Matt McNamara, and Zach Gallant also tallied assists.

Hunter Jones turned away 32 of 33 shots and earned his league-lead-tying fifth win of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Petes improve to 5-2 on the season. Their next games are Thursday at home against the Erie Otters ahead of the inaugural Alumni Homecoming Weekend game against the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday.