Kenora
October 8, 2018 5:52 pm

OPP say Kenora man charged with 2nd-degree murder

By Staff The Canadian Press

OPP say the incident happened on Saturday.

KENORA, Ont. – Provincial police say a man faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of a 63-year-old man in Kenora, Ont.

OPP say officers responded to a call for a disturbance at an apartment building in the northwestern city on Saturday evening.

They say a male victim was rushed to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police say they are not identifying the man until his next of kin have been notified.

Police say they arrested a 57-year-old Kenora man shortly after and charged him with second-degree murder.

They’re asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

