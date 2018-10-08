OPP say Kenora man charged with 2nd-degree murder

KENORA, Ont. – Provincial police say a man faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of a 63-year-old man in Kenora, Ont.
OPP say officers responded to a call for a disturbance at an apartment building in the northwestern city on Saturday evening.
They say a male victim was rushed to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
Police say they are not identifying the man until his next of kin have been notified.
Police say they arrested a 57-year-old Kenora man shortly after and charged him with second-degree murder.
They’re asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
