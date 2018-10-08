Traffic
October 8, 2018 12:23 pm

School zone enforcement in effect holiday Monday

By Online Journalist  Global News

School zones are still in effect Thanksgiving Monday.

Schools may be closed Monday for the Thanksgiving holiday, but police say drivers still need to be mindful of their speed when driving through school zones.

School zone speed enforcement remains in effect as it would on a regular weekday.

The maximum speed around many Winnipeg schools is 30 km/h between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., from September through June.

