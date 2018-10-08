School zone enforcement in effect holiday Monday

Schools may be closed Monday for the Thanksgiving holiday, but police say drivers still need to be mindful of their speed when driving through school zones.

School zone speed enforcement remains in effect as it would on a regular weekday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Police to increase enforcement in school zones

The maximum speed around many Winnipeg schools is 30 km/h between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., from September through June.

WATCH: Winnipeggers’ opinions are mixed on school zones