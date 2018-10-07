Features
October 7, 2018 2:32 pm

In Photos: New Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving at community meal in west Edmonton

By

Edmonton's Kids on Track Association hosted a Thanksgiving dinner Saturday evening.

Global News
About 400 people were served a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings, including pumpkin pie, at a free community meal in west Edmonton on Saturday evening.

Thirty-six turkeys were baked for the special occasion hosted by the the Kids on Track Association of Edmonton.

“Many families are celebrating their very first Thanksgiving,” said Linda Roussel of the Kids on Track Association. “These families don’t have the financial means to celebrate, or it’s outside of their cultural experience, if they’re new to Canada.”

“It provides a place of gathering and community building and belonging,” Roussel said.

Over 50 volunteers helped organize the family-friendly evening, which included music, a puppet show and crafts.

Kids on Track Association of Edmonton hosted a Thanksgiving dinner.

Kids on Track Association of Edmonton hosted a Thanksgiving dinner.

Kids on Track Association of Edmonton hosted a Thanksgiving dinner.

Global News
Kids on Track Association of Edmonton hosted a Thanksgiving dinner.

Global News
Kids on Track Association of Edmonton hosted a Thanksgiving dinner.

Kids on Track Association of Edmonton hosted a Thanksgiving dinner.

Edmonton’s Kids on Track Association hosted a Thanksgiving dinner Saturday evening.

Global News
Kids on Track Association of Edmonton hosted a Thanksgiving dinner.

Kids on Track Association of Edmonton hosted a Thanksgiving dinner.

Kids on Track Association of Edmonton hosted a Thanksgiving dinner.

