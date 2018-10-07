Hamilton
October 7, 2018 7:47 am

Hamilton police seek public’s help finding woman

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML
Police say Joyce Caines, 61, was last seen in Hamilton a week ago.

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Joyce Caines, 61, was reported missing on Friday October 5, but was last seen on Sunday September 30 in the area of Main Street East and Wellington Street South in Hamilton at about 11 a.m.

Police believe she may have travelled to the Toronto area and are concerned for her well-being.

She’s described as Caucasian and about 5’8″ with a thin build.

Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Central Staff Sergeant by calling 905-546-4725.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

