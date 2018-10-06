Edmonton family in need receives new furnace just in time for winter

A mother and son will now be warm and toasty in the coming winter season after their decades-old furnace was replaced Saturday.

Maria, who requested her name be changed to protect her privacy, said she nominated her family as part of the national Feel the Love program, which provides new heating equipment to those in need. Her hope was to replace the family’s ageing furnace.

“It was installed in 1974 and it’s toast,” said Maria. “I said ‘what the heck, I may as well (apply).’ I get a call and I get told we’ve won this. It was a huge surprise. There are hundreds of people who need a hand up; I didn’t even think we had a chance.”

Both she and her 25-year-old son have muscular dystrophy.

“My son is going through slow cardiac failure. His heart is at 23 per cent function,” Maria said. “I have a milder form (of muscular dystrophy).”

Maria also faces other health issues, including spinal damage, and is losing her ability to walk.

Dareck Makowski, owner of Furnace Family, said it’s important for him and his crew to give back to the community.

“They really have no ability to ever replace that furnace. That furnace was going to fail at some point in the winter,” Makowski said. “She also needed a water heater so we provided that, too. (The one she had) was probably the oldest one I’ve seen.”

On Saturday morning, Maria was waiting to greet Makowski’s team with welcome signs as they prepared to install the new furnace.

“We were really glad to help out. She’s a super nice lady,” Makowski said. “She was really grateful. It really means something to us.”

Maria said the installation is going to ease a lot of stress after condo repairs and accessibility upgrades left her tight on cash.

“I’m at a loss for words. I’m kind of tripping over myself, actually,” Maria said. “I’m just tickled pink.”

Makowski said he’s confident his team will take part in the Feel the Love program for a third time next year.