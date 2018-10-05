Humboldt Broncos player Layne Matechuk leaves hospital after 6 month stay

Six months after the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy, defenceman Layne Matechuk walked through the doors of Saskatoon’s City Hospital to return home for good.

The 18-year-old is still working to regain mobility on the right side of his body, but his speech is improving every day, according to his older sister and best friend Carley Matechuk.

“He’s definitely getting back to his old self a little bit,” Carley told Global News.

Layne’s biggest obstacle has been a brain injury sustained on April 6, when the charter bus carrying the Broncos hockey team was struck by a semi-truck en route to a playoff game in Nipawin, Sask.

“He still has a ways to go, but it’s nice to have a conversation with him again,” Carley said.

Layne is starting to comprehend what happened to the Broncos, though his memory and understanding come and go due to his head injury, his sister explained.

Over the summer, Carley, a teacher in Regina, would spend a week in Saskatoon, followed by a week away. With the school year underway, she visits every other weekend.

On one occasion, Carley kept telling her younger brother how much she loved him and showed him the American Sign Language symbol to reply “I love you.”

Its getting harder to leave Layno every time I visit! Planned on staying for 4 days which ended up being six. Taught him that he can say “I love you” by doing this 🤟🏻, and today when I left I got a wave and a 🤟🏻 #mademyday #believe — Carley Matechuk (@carleymatechuk) July 24, 2018

As Layne’s condition improved through the summer, he was able to make brief trips away from the hospital.

When Carley turned 22 in August, Layne was able to visit the family cabin on what Carley called her “most important birthday yet.”

“When we got in the hospital, we didn’t really know how long it would be before he got out, and with a brain injury, you don’t really know,” Carley said.

“That was kind of a goal that we had set was my birthday and for him to be able to be there was just awesome.”

With Layne embarking on the next stage in his recovery, the family wants to stress the importance of driver awareness and patience on the road.

“Your life is too precious to worry about speeding through that red light or to be on your phone. Just take your time,” Carley said.

Matechuk’s family will be gathering to celebrate his release from hospital over the Thanksgiving long weekend.