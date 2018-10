More than 1,000 FortisBC customers in Kelowna woke up without power Friday.

The outage occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. in Kelowna’s Mission, mostly along Lakeshore Road from Cedar Avenue to Lexington Drive.

A total of 1207 customers are affected by the outage.

We have an outage on our electrical system in #Kelowna with approximately 1200 customers without power. We hope to have the lights back on by 10 am. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. — FortisBC (@FortisBC) October 5, 2018

FortisBC doesn’t indicate the cause of the failure and estimates the power will be restored by 10 a.m. Friday.

