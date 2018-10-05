Desiree Scott postpones Winnipeg soccer camp for girls

A soccer camp aimed for young girls has been given the red card.

Two-time Olympic Bronze Medalist Desiree Scott posted online that she is postponing KidSport event.

In an online video, the soccer player explains that she’s unable to coach because of a foot injury.

“Unfortunately I’m in a boot and I won’t be able to give everyone the experience I want them to have,” Scott said in her online video.

The soccer camp was supposed to kick off Oct. 27 and 28 at the Axworthy Health and RecPlex at the University of Winnipeg.

* Desiree Scott Soccer Camp 2018 In Support of KidSport Winnipeg * U P D A T E Very sad to have to announce my camp will be postponed . Really sorry as I truly do look forward to this camp & getting to meet all my future #destroyersinthemaking Stay tuned for a future event! pic.twitter.com/jmedwfPR6W — Desiree Scott (@MsDScott11) October 4, 2018

There is no word on when the event will be rescheduled.

