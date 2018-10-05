Desiree Scott postpones Winnipeg soccer camp for girls
A soccer camp aimed for young girls has been given the red card.
Two-time Olympic Bronze Medalist Desiree Scott posted online that she is postponing KidSport event.
In an online video, the soccer player explains that she’s unable to coach because of a foot injury.
“Unfortunately I’m in a boot and I won’t be able to give everyone the experience I want them to have,” Scott said in her online video.
The soccer camp was supposed to kick off Oct. 27 and 28 at the Axworthy Health and RecPlex at the University of Winnipeg.
There is no word on when the event will be rescheduled.
