Global News October 9, 2018 12:55 pm Updated: October 9, 2018 12:57 pm Test Video By Global News X - A A + Listen Embed 1: Embed 2: Get daily local headlines and alerts Report an error Editor's Picks Canada Exclusive: Canadian member of Islamic State caught, but RCMP struggle to lay charges against ISIS fighters World Is Canada a target? A former Russian troll warns Canadians to be 'vigilant' Canada #MeToo, 1 year later: Canadian sexual assault crisis centres report record number of calls Canada Why some experts say scrapping part of NAFTA's Ch. 11 is Canada's biggest win with USMCA Politics Kavanaugh is up for a lifetime Supreme Court seat. Should a job last that long? Canada 'There is no expectation of proof' for offenders seeking transfer to Aboriginal healing lodges Canada How a handful of pharmacists flooded Ontario's streets with lethal fentanyl amid a national opioid crisis Canada Here's what it will take to get NAFTA 2.0 in place before the next election
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.