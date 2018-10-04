Woman arrested for throwing salt, cayenne pepper at her daughter’s bullies

A Florida woman is accused of throwing salt and cayenne pepper in the face of two children she says have been bullying her daughter for months at school.

Speaking with Orlando’s WESH 2 News, Larry Barkley said his daughter has been bullied by two sisters, eight and 11 years old, so often that his wife walks their child to school.

“The fact that they beat her up, but they have been tormenting her,” Barkley said. “They come over to the house and they are throwing rocks at the windows.

“My daughter is scared to death. My wife has to walk her to school and I don’t think it’s fair,” the father said.

On Monday, Simmone James walked her 10-year-old daughter to school where police say she confronted her child’s bullies.

“She told them to stop and in the process threw some powdery substance that we later learned was a mixture of salt and cayenne pepper,” a spokesperson for the Cocoa Police Department said. “The girls had a reaction to it, their eyes started tearing up, burning sensation.”

Barkley told a local Fox News station he tried to confront the girls’ parents but they didn’t do anything about the apparent bullying. The mother of the two victims denies ever being confronted by the man.

“I don’t get into their stuff. Any other parent that has issue with my kids, they knock on my door. She could have did the same thing,” Coralee Woodson told the news station.

The girls were treated at the school’s clinic before being taken to hospital as a precaution.

James was charged with two counts of child abuse, two counts of battery and disrupting a school function.