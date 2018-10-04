Sports
October 4, 2018 10:39 am

Giants stomp Kelowna Rockets

By Global News

KELOWNA, CANADA - OCTOBER 3: Jared Dmytriw #22 of the Vancouver Giants skates for the puck against the Kelowna Rockets on October 3, 2018 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze) *** Local Caption ***

Photo credit: Marissa Baecker
The Kelowna Rockets fell 5-0 to the Vancouver Giants on Wednesday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna. 

Vancouver jumped out to an early lead thanks to Brayden Watts(2) scoring just 3:32 into the opening frame. James Malm(5) made it 2-0 Giants in the later stages of the first period on the power play. Malm(6) scored again with just over three minutes to play and the Giants led 3-0 after 20 minutes. 

The score remained 3-0 Giants throughout the middle frame and into the third. 

Midway through the final frame Malm(7) completed the hat trick to make the score 4-0 Giants. Davis Koch(1) rounded out the scoring for Vancouver as they took the eventual 5-0 victory. 

Roman Basran made the start for Kelowna stopping 32 of the 37 shots he faced as the Rockets were outshot 37-21. Basran’s record falls to 0-3-0-0. 

Kelowna’s record is now 1-5-0-0. 

The Rockets are back in action on Friday night when they play host to the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place.
