Ontario municipal election 2018: Hamilton Township
Roles are switching on Hamilton Township with councillor Bill Cane being acclaimed the next mayor.
Cane will succeed Mark Lovshin, who has decided to seek one of three positions as a councillor-at-large. Lovshin is also the acting Warden of Northumberland County.
Councillor Scott Jibb has also been acclaimed as the township’s next deputy mayor, following Gary Woods, who is also running as a councillor-at-large.
Candidates
Mayor
Bill Cane (acclaimed)
Deputy Mayor
Scott Jibb (acclaimed)
Councillor-at-large (3 to be elected)
David Austin
Eric Guerbilsky
Mark Lovshin (current mayor)
Patricia McCourt (incumbent)
Gary Woods (current deputy mayor)
Larry Williamson
The Township
Hamilton Township is a rural region located in central Ontario situated north of the towns of Port Hope and Cobourg. It’s about halfway between Toronto and Kingston, north of Highway 401. The township is a predominantly rural region with several hamlets, including Baltimore, Bewdley, Gores Landing, Cold Springs and Camborne. Agriculture and tourism are economic drivers with the latter focusing on access to the massive Rice and the Oak Ridges Moraine
Population (2016):
10,942
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/Ont. median
$107,605/$75,369
Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
24.02*/55.40 – *As part of Northumberland OPP statistics
Violent Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
12.31*/68.69 – *As part of Northumberland OPP statistics
Political representation
Federal
Kim Rudd (Liberal) – Northumberland-Peterborough-South
Provincial
David Piccini (Progressive Conservative) – Northumberland-Peterborough South
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.