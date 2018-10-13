Ontario municipal election 2018: Hamilton Township

Roles are switching on Hamilton Township with councillor Bill Cane being acclaimed the next mayor.

Cane will succeed Mark Lovshin, who has decided to seek one of three positions as a councillor-at-large. Lovshin is also the acting Warden of Northumberland County.

Councillor Scott Jibb has also been acclaimed as the township’s next deputy mayor, following Gary Woods, who is also running as a councillor-at-large.

Candidates

Mayor

Bill Cane (acclaimed)

Deputy Mayor

Scott Jibb (acclaimed)

Councillor-at-large (3 to be elected)

David Austin

Eric Guerbilsky

Mark Lovshin (current mayor)

Patricia McCourt (incumbent)

Gary Woods (current deputy mayor)

Larry Williamson

The Township

Hamilton Township is a rural region located in central Ontario situated north of the towns of Port Hope and Cobourg. It’s about halfway between Toronto and Kingston, north of Highway 401. The township is a predominantly rural region with several hamlets, including Baltimore, Bewdley, Gores Landing, Cold Springs and Camborne. Agriculture and tourism are economic drivers with the latter focusing on access to the massive Rice and the Oak Ridges Moraine

Population (2016):

10,942

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/Ont. median

$107,605/$75,369

Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

24.02*/55.40 – *As part of Northumberland OPP statistics

Violent Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

12.31*/68.69 – *As part of Northumberland OPP statistics

Political representation

Federal

Kim Rudd (Liberal) – Northumberland-Peterborough-South

Provincial

David Piccini (Progressive Conservative) – Northumberland-Peterborough South