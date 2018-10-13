Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Hamilton Township

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for Hamilton Township.

Google Maps
A A

Roles are switching on Hamilton Township with councillor Bill Cane being acclaimed the next mayor.

Cane will succeed Mark Lovshin, who has decided to seek one of three positions as a councillor-at-large. Lovshin is also the acting Warden of Northumberland County.

Councillor Scott Jibb has also been acclaimed as the township’s next deputy mayor, following Gary Woods, who is also running as a councillor-at-large.

Candidates

Mayor

Bill Cane (acclaimed)

Story continues below

Deputy Mayor

Scott Jibb (acclaimed)

Councillor-at-large (3 to be elected)

David Austin

Eric Guerbilsky

Mark Lovshin (current mayor)

Patricia McCourt (incumbent)

Gary Woods (current deputy mayor)

Larry Williamson

The Township

Hamilton Township is a rural region located in central Ontario situated north of the towns of Port Hope and Cobourg. It’s about halfway between Toronto and Kingston, north of Highway 401. The township is a predominantly rural region with several hamlets, including Baltimore, Bewdley, Gores Landing, Cold Springs and Camborne. Agriculture and tourism are economic drivers with the latter focusing on access to the massive Rice and the Oak Ridges Moraine

Population (2016):

10,942

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/Ont. median

$107,605/$75,369

Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

24.02*/55.40  – *As part of Northumberland OPP statistics

Violent Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

12.31*/68.69 – *As part of Northumberland OPP statistics

Political representation

Federal

Kim Rudd (Liberal) – Northumberland-Peterborough-South

Provincial

David Piccini (Progressive Conservative) – Northumberland-Peterborough South

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bill Cane
Hamilton Township
Hamilton Township election
Hamilton Township municipal election
Mark Lovshin
Ontario municipal election
ontario municipal election 2018
Scott Jibb

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News