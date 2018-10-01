Bothwell Cheese hopes that Canadians will continue to buy dairy products locally

Amid word that a renegotiated trade pact between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico will undercut Canada’s dairy industry, one Manitoba cheese company is hoping consumers continue to buy their cheese from Canadian farmers.

Dairy Farmers of Canada say the newly minted U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, or USMCA, will grant greater market access to the domestic dairy market and eliminate competitive dairy classes, which the group says will shrink the Canadian industry.

Bothwell Cheese executive vice president Wally Smith says he is concerned about what increased market access will look like.

“We are still trying to determine exactly what the economic implications of that would be for our company,” Smith said. “This milk is locally sourced from Manitoba dairy farmers, and we are very proud of the product we provide the Canadian marketplace.”

Details on the deal remained sparse, but U.S. administration officials say it provides increased access to Canada’s dairy market for U.S. producers and limits the American impact on Canada’s controversial supply management system for dairy and poultry products.

“It’s going to be very critical to Canadian consumers to continue to promote Canadian producers,” Smith said.

“I think farmers work hard in this country, and this is a hit to them.”

The lobby group says the measures will have “a dramatic impact not only for dairy farmers but for the whole sector,” adding that it fails “to see how this deal can be good for the 220,000 Canadian families that depend on dairy for their livelihood.”

With files from The Canadian Press