Serious early morning crash near Keremeos, B.C. sends 4 to hospital

The BC Ambulance Service says four people were taken to hospital after a serious single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning near Keremeos, B.C.

Paramedics received the call around 2:30 a.m. to respond to the accident scene at 2491 Upper Bench Road. Two patients were transported to hospital in critical condition and two in stable condition.

The Ambulance Service will not release information about the age or gender of the victims, citing privacy.

. @BCAmbulance confirms it responded to a single vehicle crash at 2491 Upper Bench Road near #KeremeosBC around 2:30 a.m. Two patients taken to hospital in critical condition and two in stable condition. There are reports the 17-year-old driver has died, injured are teens. — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) September 30, 2018

The Keremeos Review reports that the 17-year-old driver was later pronounced deceased.

The local newspaper says the teen driver as well as a 15-year-old passenger were ejected from the vehicle. The driver is a young man from the small community of Olalla, B.C.

The Review reports that a 14-year-old female passenger and a 17-year-old male passenger who were also in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Global Okanagan has reached out to the Keremeos RCMP detachment and the BC Coroners Service to confirm the details of the accident.

More to come