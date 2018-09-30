Crime
September 30, 2018 3:04 pm

13-year-old Winnipeg boy charged with second-degree murder of teen

By Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg police have charged a 13-year-old boy with second-degree murder in the death of a local teen.

A 13-year-old boy is in custody after being charged with second-degree murder following the death of a local teen, Winnipeg police said on Sunday.

On Sept. 24, police were called to a railway underpass on McPhillips Street near Logan Avenue at 4 p.m. with reports of an assault near a construction site.

“It was a number of construction workers that contacted police and actually provided medical attention to this young man,” Const. Jay Murray said at a press conference.

The victim was a 17-year-old boy who was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Police say the victim was allegedly stabbed during an altercation with a 13-year-old boy from Winnipeg who is known to police.

“It’s not a random attack,” Murray said. “They knew each other.”

The suspect was spotted Friday morning in the 700 block of Stella Avenue. After a brief chase, he was placed under arrest and charged with second-degree murder.

The boy remains in police custody.

