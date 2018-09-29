Tiger-Cats return to .500 after lopsided win over Lions

The rematch was no match at all.

After losing 35-32 in overtime last week in B.C., the Hamilton Tiger-Cats demolished the Lions 40-10 Saturday at Tim Hortons Field.

Many fans who called, tweeted, and emailed CHML’s 5th Quarter post-game show believe a video of B.C. players dancing on the Ticats logo at Tim Hortons Field during Friday’s walkthrough played a major part in the way Hamilton approached the game.

Receiver Brandon Banks scored two touchdowns and the Ticats (7-7) defence returned two interceptions for TDs in one of their most dominating performances of the season.

Hamilton led 20-0 after the first quarter, 30-3 at halftime, and 40-3 after three quarters. The Cats ran the ball effectively against the Lions. Running back John White carried the ball 15 times for 108 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per rush.

Ticats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli completed 18 of 26 pass attempts for 189 yards and three touchdowns as the team stopped a two-game losing streak. The victory also brought B.C.’s three-game winning run to an abrupt end. Receiver Luke Tasker also caught a touchdown, a 13-yard score, that opened the scoring. Although Lirim Hajrullahu missed the extra point.

The Cats made it 13-0 just minutes later when linebacker Don Unamba intercepted Lions QB Jonathon Jennings and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. Jennings was pulled in the third quarter after going 17-of-25 for 146 yards and three interceptions.

Masoli and Banks connected on their first of two majors, a seven-yard score, late in the first quarter.

After Ty Long drilled a 29-yard field goal to get B.C. on the scoreboard, Masoli threw an eight-yard touchdown to Banks that stretched the score to 27-3.

An interception by Hamilton defensive back Cariel Brooks led to Hajrullahu’s first field goal of the game, a 24-yard boot, to make it 30-3 for the Cats at the half.

The Tiger-Cats added to their lead in the third quarter when Hajrullahu kicked a 51-yard field goal and Mike Daly scored on a 58-yard pick six.

Cody Fajardo replaced an ineffective Jennings and found Shaq Johnson in the end zone for a 13-yard TD and Long rounded out the scoring with a 60-yard punt single.

.@rickzamperin Wow – that’s more like it! Great to be on the right side of a blowout twice this year! Having Banks back was huge, but everyone stepped up today! I’m nominating the entire defence as player of the game! #FifthQuarter #DontDanceOnTheLogo!!! — Jim Martin (@le2ton) September 29, 2018

@rickzamperin Old time Steel Town defence! Great depth with three players out this week. POG – June Jones for not making any silly decisions (although he left Masoli in WAAAY TOOO Long!) — Jim Peplinsky (@JimPep99) September 29, 2018

Hamilton’s defence smothered the Lions all day long, registered three interceptions and six sacks, including two by defensive tackle Ted Laurent.

Hamilton enters its third, and final, bye week of the regular season. The Ticats next play Oct. 12 when they visit the Toronto Argonauts.