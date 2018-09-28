Police charge man in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough

Toronto police have charged a man in connection with a hit-and-run in Scarborough that claimed the life of a 61-year-old man.

Emergency crews responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle around 7:12 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of St. Clair Avenue East and Midland Avenue.

A man, who was later identified by friends as Jack Miehm, was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries where he later died.

Toronto police said Miehm was attempting to make his way across a crosswalk when he was struck by a black Chrysler minivan travelling eastbound on St. Clair Avenue East.

Police released surveillance video of the vehicle on Thursday.

On Friday, police arrested 56-year-old Punitharajah Singarajah. A 2014 Dodge Caravan was seized on Friday.

Singarajah is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, criminal negligence causing death and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Saturday.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

— With files from David Shum