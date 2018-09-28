Man arrested for assault outside Peterborough convenience store
A Peterborough man has been charged following an alleged altercation outside a convenience store on Wednesday morning.
Police say the man and a female became involved in a physical altercation outside a Park Street store. Police say they know each other.
“During the altercation, it was reported that the accused brandished a pair of scissors and was seen chasing the victim along Park Street South while uttering threats,” police stated.
Police attended and later located the accused in the area of George Street North.
Luke Diamond Larigee, 24, of no fixed address, is charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order.
He was held in custody and appeared in court on Wednesday.
