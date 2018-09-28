Police seek two suspects in Pritchard Avenue murder

Two men are wanted by Winnipeg police for second-degree murder in the death of local man Jason Peter John James, 40.

James was found dead Saturday afternoon at a home on Pritchard Avenue. The victim had been violently assaulted, said police.

Police are looking for Michael Anthony Caribou, 28, and Faron Alexander Spence, in connection with the homicide.

Caribou is described as 5’9″, 140 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Spence is described as 5’8″, 140 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

If either of the suspects are seen, police urge the public not to approach them. Anyone with information should call 911, the homicide unit at 204-86-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

