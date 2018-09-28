Police seek woman for 2017 drug related death in Owen Sound, Ont.

GREY COUNTY, Ont. – Police say they have issued an arrest warrant for a 41-year-old woman in connection to a drug-related death in central Ontario.

Provincial police say they were called to help a 23-year-old woman who was going through opioid withdrawal treatment in July 2017.

They say the woman died an Owen Sound, Ont., hospital two days later.

They now say they’ve issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 41-year-old woman in connection with the death.

They say the woman, last believed to be in Fort McMurray, Alta., is wanted on one count of criminal negligence causing death, six counts of trafficking a controlled substance, and two counts of selling a prescription drug recklessly.

Anyone with information is being urged to come forward.