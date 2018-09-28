Trespassers rip up turf with ATV at LaVerendrye Golf Course
The golf season is slowing down with the winter months approaching, but for LaVerendrye Golf Course, it’s more stressful than ever.
The golf club reported trespassers ripping up their green space, sharing a social media post that said it appears an ATV drove over the course Wednesday night.
The post asked Winnipeggers for help finding the culprits.
The repairs are expected cost thousands of dollars, said course General Manager Darren Dundas.
“We are in the process of repairing before winter hits, but we may have more to do in the spring.”
Dundas said for the remainder of the season they have created a temporary green space for golfers.
