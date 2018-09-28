Crime
September 28, 2018 12:42 pm
Updated: September 28, 2018 12:43 pm

Trespassers rip up turf with ATV at LaVerendrye Golf Course

By Writer/Producer  Global News

LaVerendrye Golf Course asking for help finding criminals who destroyed their golf green.

LaVerendrye Golf Course / Facebook
A A

The golf season is slowing down with the winter months approaching, but for LaVerendrye Golf Course, it’s more stressful than ever.

The golf club reported trespassers ripping up their green space, sharing a social media post that said it appears an ATV drove over the course Wednesday night.

The post asked Winnipeggers for help finding the culprits.

The repairs are expected cost thousands of dollars, said course General Manager Darren Dundas.

“We are in the process of repairing before winter hits, but we may have more to do in the spring.”

The golf green ripped up by an apparent ATV.

LaVerendrye Golf Course / Facebook

Dundas said for the remainder of the season they have created a temporary green space for golfers.

WATCH: ‘It’s beautiful’: Golfers swing through falling snow on Winnipeg golf course

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ATV
Golf Course
Green
LaVerendrye Golf Course green ruined
ripped

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News