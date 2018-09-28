What’s happening Waterloo? Here’s your guide to the region’s events this weekend

As the weather gets cooler, allow the wide variety of awesome events throughout Waterloo region to help you keep warm.

Here are some of the activities you can find throughout Waterloo Region this weekend.

Teen Nerf Nite (Cambridge)

The Idea Exchange at 1 North Sq. in Cambridge has brought back Teen Nerf Nite due to popular demand.

Guests are invited to bring their “NERF blaster and foam darts for an amazing all-library battle!” between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Mary Allen Studio Tour (Waterloo)

This walking studio tour will allow participants to visit studios of more than 40 local artists throughout the weekend.

The free self-guided tour runs Friday from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

Wellesley Apple Butter & Cheese Festival (Wellesley)

This fall festival will feature a wide variety of events throughout the community Saturday ranging from a mini-tractor pull to a puppet show.

Both the smorgasbord dinner and horseshoe tournament are also popular attractions as is the opportunity to sample local apple and cheese products.

The Museum’s 15th Anniversary Celebration (Kitchener)

The Museum in downtown Kitchener celebrates its 15th anniversary on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a big party which will feature a new exhibition, cake and a wide variety of special activities.

Admission will be discounted to $7, the price of a ticket when it opened 15 years ago.

Downtown Galt Potters’ Market (Cambridge)

This open-air market will allow visitors a chance to see and purchase works from some of the best potters across southern Ontario.

It will be held at Civic Square at Cambridge City Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday.

Kitchener Collectibles Expo (Kitchener)

The Kitchener Collectibles Expo will offer guests the opportunity to buy and sell their favourite collectibles.

More than 190 vendors will be at Bingemans on Sunday selling everything from comic books to automotive memorabilia to sports cards.

Grand Opening of Schneider Haus expanded green space (Kitchener)

There will be a party on Saturday to celebrate the expanded green space at Schneider Haus.

It will feature live music, traditional outdoor games and scavenger hunts at the historic site between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Homeward Bound – An Evening for the Animals (Waterloo)

Bonnie Harris, Gander Newfoundland’s SPCA manager, will be in Kitchener on Saturday night telling the story of the city’s shelter during 9/11.

She and her staff dug through luggage holds of all the planes at the city’s airport to ensure the safety of more than 20 animals including two rare bonobos.

The event, which is in support of local animal shelters, will take place at Federation Hall at the University of Waterloo.

Lumen (Waterloo)

This new festival of light, art and technology will take place in Uptown Waterloo Saturday night.

It features 25 interactive, new media, and performance-based installations.

