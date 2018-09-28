Lindsay man charged with assaulting homeowner with handgun
A Lindsay, Ont., man was arrested Thursday in connection with an alleged assault involving a handgun a day earlier.
City of Kawartha Lakes police say around 1 a.m., a homeowner asked the suspect to leave his residence and started ushering the suspect down a flight of starts towards the front door.
“As the pair neared the bottom of the stairwell, the guest produced what appeared to be a black handgun from his waistband and used the weapon to strike the homeowner on the head,” police stated.
The suspect fled the area. Police were notified and identified a suspect.
On Thursday, an officer located the suspect behind a Kent Street business.
“The man attempted to flee by running towards Russell Street, however the officer was successful in arresting the man after a short foot pursuit,” police said.
Michael Thomas, 23, of Lindsay, was charged with assault with a weapon and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
He appeared in Lindsay court on Thursday for a bail hearing.
