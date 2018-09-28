Crime
Three men caught on camera damaging Lasalle Causeway: Kingston police

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston police have released several security images of three men who allegedly damaged a barrier on the Lasalle Causeway.

Kingston Police are seeking the public’s assistance to help identify three individuals who allegedly caused damage to the Lasalle Causeway.

On Saturday Sept. 15, around 3:30 a.m. police say three men were walking from downtown Kingston to the Lasalle Causeway. They then allegedly tore down the barrier at the west side of the bridge, causing approximately $3,500 in damage.

Police say the damage also resulted in an electrical hazard to pedestrians as well as interruptions to traffic while the barrier was being replaced.

Police released the information about this incident on Sept. 28, along with photos of the three men, hoping that someone might recognize them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dan Silver at 613-549-4660 ext. 6243 or via email at dsilver@kingstonpolice.ca.

