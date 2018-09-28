Manitoba records lower-than-expected deficit

The Manitoba government’s deficit has come in $145 million lower than expected.

The final audited results from the fiscal year that ended in March show the province ran a deficit of $695 million, down from the original budget estimate of $840 million.

The Progressive Conservative government says the improvement is due to a number of factors, including growth in the construction industry and tax revenue from the Canada Summer Games held in Winnipeg.

Higher tuition fees and higher-than-expected investment returns also helped the province’s bottom line.

The government also says fewer health capital projects and a lower volume of physician services reduced health expenses by $198 million.

Premier Brian Pallister has promised to balance the budget by 2024, and to cut the provincial sales tax one percentage point by 2020.