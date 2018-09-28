Man killed, another injured after 2-vehicle collision in Mississauga
A 27-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga Thursday evening.
Peel Regional Police responded to a call at 10:22 p.m. on Winston Churchill Boulevard near Burnhamthorpe Road.
Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities have yet to release any information about the cause of the collision.
The roadway was closed for the investigation but has since been reopened.
