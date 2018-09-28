Man killed, another injured after 2-vehicle collision in Mississauga

A 27-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga Thursday evening.

Peel Regional Police responded to a call at 10:22 p.m. on Winston Churchill Boulevard near Burnhamthorpe Road.

Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have yet to release any information about the cause of the collision.

The roadway was closed for the investigation but has since been reopened.

Motor Vehicle Collison – Winston Church Blvd closed both directions between The Collegeway and Cornish Rd. One person to hospital with life threatening injuries. Road will be closed for several hrs for invest. PRP, Miss Fire and Peel Paramedics on scene. Inc #180366205 pic.twitter.com/ELbCOXuL86 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 28, 2018