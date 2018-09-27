5 things to do this weekend for Friday, September 28 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
1 – Vancouver International Travel Expo
September 29th
Vancouver Convention Centre
vitexpo.ca
2 – Harvest Glow Fall Festival
September 27 – October 31
Milner Village Garden Centre, Langley
Glowgardens.com
3 – Music with Marnie Band & Characters LIVE
September 29th 11AM
Mount Pleasant Community Centre, Vancouver
Musicwithmarnie.com
4 – Port Moody Scavenger Hunt
September 28-30
Throughout the City of Port Moody
portmoody.ca/culturedays
5 – Refresh Market
September 29 10AM-4PM
West Coast Railway Heritage Park, Squamish
Refreshmarket.ca
