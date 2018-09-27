5 Things To Do

September 27, 2018 7:09 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, September 28 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the Vancouver Travel Expo, Music with Marnie, and the Refresh Market

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

1 – Vancouver International Travel Expo
September 29th
Vancouver Convention Centre
vitexpo.ca

2 – Harvest Glow Fall Festival
September 27 – October 31
Milner Village Garden Centre, Langley
Glowgardens.com

3 – Music with Marnie Band & Characters LIVE
September 29th 11AM
Mount Pleasant Community Centre, Vancouver
Musicwithmarnie.com

4 – Port Moody Scavenger Hunt
September 28-30
Throughout the City of Port Moody
portmoody.ca/culturedays

5 – Refresh Market
September 29 10AM-4PM
West Coast Railway Heritage Park, Squamish
Refreshmarket.ca

