September 27, 2018 5:38 pm

Eviction of mostly Métis settlement in Fort McMurray area has had lasting impact: report

By Staff The Canadian Press

Steve Shott, whose family was evicted from an area of what is today, downtown Fort McMurray called Moccasin Flats, is seen in this undated handout photo. A report says the eviction of a predominantly Metis settlement in Fort McMurray four decades ago disrupted the community's way of life and had lasting socio-economic impacts. The piece of land known as Moccasin Flats sits on the north end of the city's downtown between the Athabasca and Clearwater Rivers.

A report says the eviction of a predominantly Métis settlement in Fort McMurray four decades ago disrupted the community’s way of life and had lasting effect on people’s lives.

The piece of land known as Moccasin Flats sits on the north end of the city’s downtown between the Athabasca and Clearwater Rivers.

Researchers Hereward Longley and Tara Joly were asked by the McMurray Métis to prepare a report on the events of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

It says at the time, the town and the housing subsidiary of oilsands giant Syncrude collaborated to evict the Moccasin Flats families to make way for an apartment tower, which stands today, and a marina, which was never built.

Longley and Joly interviewed affected families who said they considered the area home and their community was fragmented after the evictions.

The report recommends compensation, a land transfer, a monument and cultural centre, as well as a formal apology.

Global News