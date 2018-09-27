the museum
September 27, 2018 2:39 pm

The Museum seeks public opinion on expansion plans

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

The Museum has launched an online survey to gather recommendations from the public for its upcoming expansion.

With the recent purchase of a building at 2 King St. W., the Kitchener institution is set to double in size.

Over 100,000 people visit The Museum every year so the landmark will now be able to offer even more exciting options.

The 10-minute survey is seeking the public’s opinion on a wide variety of subjects such as whether The Museum should team up with other local institutions for events, have live music or what programs/themes are important to the public.

In addition to the survey, information sessions will be held in the coming days for the public to provide feedback as well. They will be held on Oct. 10 between 6:30-7:30 p.m. and Oct. 14 between 9 and 10 a.m.

