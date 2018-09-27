Oro-Medonte man charged with possession of child pornography, voyeurism: OPP

A man from Oro-Medonte has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and voyeurism.

According to Orillia OPP, on Aug. 24, officers arrested a man after receiving a voyeurism complaint.

Police say 54-year-old John Macritchie was charged with voyeurism and released on a promise to appear in court in Orillia.

Police say as a result of an ongoing investigation, officers have now charged Macritchie with possession of child pornography and an additional charge of voyeurism.

According to police, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Barrie and more devices have been seized. Officers say additional charges are pending the examination of the devices.

Police say the accused was arrested on Wednesday and is being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Thursday.