Nova Scotia woman, 64, killed in single-vehicle crash in Shelburne County

A single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Shelburne County has claimed the life of a 64-year-old woman.

RCMP say the crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 103 in Beaverdam Lake.

READ MORE: Second motorcyclist dies more than a week after collision in Hants County

The victim, who was from Pubnico, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene.

RCMP remain on scene as of Thursday afternoon and an RCMP collision analyst is assisting with the investigation.

Highway 103 between exits 27 and 28 is closed and is expected to re-open by mid-afternoon.

WATCH: Trudeau announces funding for N.S. highway twinning project