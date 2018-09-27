Two new naloxone distribution sites added in downtown Peterborough

Two more naloxone distribution sites have been added in downtown Peterborough.

It’s a partnership between Peterborough Public Health and the 360 Degree nurse practitioner-led clinic and the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge to increase access to naloxone as part of the Peterborough Overdose Prevention Program.

“We are so pleased both of these agencies have signed on to be naloxone distribution sites so we can reach people where they are already accessing services with trusted service providers,” Deanna VandenBroek of the health unit said.

The program launched Sept. 20 at 360 Degree at 360 George St. N. (Peterborough Square) The second site will launch on Oct. 1 at the CMHA office at 466 George St. N.

Naloxone is administered to reverse an opioid overdose.

“Providing access to naloxone is an evidence-based harm reduction approach that is only one piece of a broader comprehensive plan to address the harms associated with opioids in Ontario,” the health unit stated.

Existing sites include PARN at 159 King St., FourCast at 130 Hunter St. W. and Peterborough Public Health at 185 King St.

Naloxone is also available at other locations, which are listed on the Ontario government website.