Lindsay man charged with impaired driving, fleeing parking lot accident scene
A Lindsay, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges after police allege he drove away from the scene of two collisions on Wednesday afternoon.
City of Kawartha Lakes police were informed that around 1:10 p.m., a pickup truck backed into another vehicle at the Russell Street parking lot.
“The pickup truck then drove forward into a second vehicle,” police stated Thursday.
A witness in the parking lot called police to report the collisions and said the driver got out of his vehicle and fled on foot.
A short time later, officers located the driver.
Russell Van Fleet, 61, of Lindsay was charged with impaired driving, operating a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
He will appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 25.
