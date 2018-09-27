Lindsay man charged with impaired driving, fleeing parking lot accident scene

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges after police allege he drove away from the scene of two collisions on Wednesday afternoon.

City of Kawartha Lakes police were informed that around 1:10 p.m., a pickup truck backed into another vehicle at the Russell Street parking lot.

READ MORE: ‘I’ve seen too many of these cases’: Sobbing judge hands down 10-year sentence to drunk driver

“The pickup truck then drove forward into a second vehicle,” police stated Thursday.

A witness in the parking lot called police to report the collisions and said the driver got out of his vehicle and fled on foot.

A short time later, officers located the driver.

Russell Van Fleet, 61, of Lindsay was charged with impaired driving, operating a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

He will appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 25.