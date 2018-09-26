Joint investigation by Hamilton and Timmins police results in arrests and gun seizures
An investigation into drug activity in Hamilton has resulted in three arrests.
Hamilton police and the Timmins Police Service executed search warrants on Thursday, Sept. 13, that resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs and guns, including a sawed-off shotgun discovered in a storage unit in the area of Upper Ottawa and Stonechurch Road.
In Timmins, police seized a 25-calibre handgun and an undisclosed amount of cocaine and heroin.
A 19-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, all from Hamilton, are now facing several charges.
