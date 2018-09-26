Joint investigation by Hamilton and Timmins police results in arrests and gun seizures

An investigation into drug activity in Hamilton has resulted in three arrests.

READ MORE: Sexual assault suspect arrested in Hamilton

Hamilton police and the Timmins Police Service executed search warrants on Thursday, Sept. 13, that resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs and guns, including a sawed-off shotgun discovered in a storage unit in the area of Upper Ottawa and Stonechurch Road.

In Timmins, police seized a 25-calibre handgun and an undisclosed amount of cocaine and heroin.

A 19-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, all from Hamilton, are now facing several charges.

HPS & Timmins Police team up to seize drugs & guns. Local male and female arrested in #HamOnt & Hamilton man arrested in Timmins. Thanks @TimminsPolice for your assistance. https://t.co/lzm8eOqfkS — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 26, 2018