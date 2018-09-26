Canada
September 26, 2018 6:40 pm

Joint investigation by Hamilton and Timmins police results in arrests and gun seizures

By Reporter  Global News

Hamilton and Timmins police executed search warrants on Sept. 13 that resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs and guns, including a sawed-off shotgun.

Global News
A A

An investigation into drug activity in Hamilton has resulted in three arrests.

READ MORE: Sexual assault suspect arrested in Hamilton

Hamilton police and the Timmins Police Service executed search warrants on Thursday, Sept. 13, that resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs and guns, including a sawed-off shotgun discovered in a storage unit in the area of Upper Ottawa and Stonechurch Road.

Hamilton police investigation results in the seizure of illicit drugs and guns, including a sawed-off shotgun.

In Timmins, police seized a 25-calibre handgun and an undisclosed amount of cocaine and heroin.

Handgun seized by Timmins police.

A 19-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, all from Hamilton, are now facing several charges.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrests
Crime
Drugs
Executed
Guns
HamOnt
Investigation
Police
Search Warrants
Seized
Suspects
Timmins

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News