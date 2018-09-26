Canada
West Kelowna Fire Rescue mourning loss of colleague

West Kelowna Fire Rescue captain Troy Russell died after battling occupational brain cancer for a year.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of a colleague and a friend.

In a tweet sent out on Wednesday afternoon, WKFR said “we are deeply saddened to report the (line of duty death) of captain Troy Russell.”

“Captain Russell battled occupational brain cancer for a year and is an inspiration to all that knew him. ‘Nipsy,’ as his brothers and sisters call him, will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and support are with his family.”

The City of West Kelowna said Russell died on Tuesday, September 25th, with his death being attributed to his work.

Earlier this month, Russell received a medal for 20 years of service in the fire department.

Various websites describe a line of duty death (LODD) as a work-related fatality, such as heart attack, trauma, motor-vehicle collisions or exposure to chemicals.

Generally, after a line of duty death, firefighters will place a black band over their badges to signify the loss of a colleague.

A service will be held for Russell, with the date and time to be announced.

