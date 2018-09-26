West Kelowna Fire Rescue mourning loss of colleague

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of a colleague and a friend.

In a tweet sent out on Wednesday afternoon, WKFR said “we are deeply saddened to report the (line of duty death) of captain Troy Russell.”

We are deeply saddened to report the #LODD of Captain Troy Russell.Cpt Russell battled occupational brain cancer for a year and is an inspiration to all that new him.“Nipsy” as his brothers and sisters call him will never be forgotten.Our thoughts and support are with his family pic.twitter.com/LIv5z5Ya7t — West Kelowna Fire (@IAFF4457) September 26, 2018

“Captain Russell battled occupational brain cancer for a year and is an inspiration to all that knew him. ‘Nipsy,’ as his brothers and sisters call him, will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and support are with his family.”

The City of West Kelowna said Russell died on Tuesday, September 25th, with his death being attributed to his work.

Earlier this month, Russell received a medal for 20 years of service in the fire department.

Such a special celebration yesterday @troy.russell.wkfr received his medal for 20 years of service in the fire department . Thank you to everyone that came to support him , and thank you to the Hospice House… https://t.co/H6HJUzPw09 — West Kelowna Fire (@IAFF4457) September 15, 2018

Various websites describe a line of duty death (LODD) as a work-related fatality, such as heart attack, trauma, motor-vehicle collisions or exposure to chemicals.

Generally, after a line of duty death, firefighters will place a black band over their badges to signify the loss of a colleague.

A service will be held for Russell, with the date and time to be announced.