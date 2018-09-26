Winnipeg police chief speaking at North Point Douglas School Wednesday about meth
The community of Point Douglas will be hosting an information session on meth Wednesday night.
The speakers include Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth, Jenna Werch from the Aboriginal Youth Opportunities and Cory Guest from Emergency Medical Services.
Sel Burrows, Chair of the Point Douglas Residents Committee, helped organize the event.
“[Meth is] a big issue. We’re dealing with it reasonably well. On a community basis we don’t have treatment, but we go after the pushers and dealers really fast,” he said.
Burrows said people in the community can be on the lookout and call police if they have suspicions of a drug house in the area.
“The main thing is to watch for the symptoms of a dealer. And that’s lots of people coming in very short periods of time,” he said.
“Usually a drug house is really run down, call 311 and report the run down slummy looking house and a bylaw enforcement person can come out. We use every tool we can.”
Burrows said in his community they noticed a spike in thefts with the rise in meth use.
“Because they’re on meth, they’re no longer productive and they have to steal. Bicycle thefts, people had their hose stolen from their gardens, the number of break and enters in garages and sheds went up,” he said.
The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Gonzaga School at 174 Maple St.
