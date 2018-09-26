Parts of Nova Scotia under rainfall warning, special weather statement

It’s going to get even wetter.

Shelburne and Yarmouth counties are now under a rainfall warning while Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the rest of the South Shore as well as Halifax and the entire Eastern Shore.

Shelburne and Yarmouth have already seen 40 to 50 mm of rain and the federal agency says between 20 and 30 mm is expected Wednesday.

There is a chance that regions along the Atlantic coast of the province could see rainfall amounts reach or exceed 50 mm in the next 24 hours.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system approaching from the Great Lakes is to blame for a sopping wet forecast.

Luckily, the federal agency says the wet weather is set to break by Thursday afternoon.