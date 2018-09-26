Man injured in basement fire at Port Hope house

A man was treated for smoke inhalation following a basement fire at a Port Hope, Ont., residence on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters and police were called to the fire on Rideout and Victoria streets around 8 a.m. Police say the fire started in the basement.

“[It] was extinguished by the owners prior to the fire department arriving on scene,” police stated.

“It is believed the fire started as a result of a small heater in the basement.”

@PortHopeFire reminds all residents, that #WorkingSmokeandCOAlarmsSaveLives.

Police said fire officials are still investigating whether smoke alarms were functioning properly at the time of the fire.