Canada
September 26, 2018 3:48 pm

Man injured in basement fire at Port Hope house

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
A man was treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Port Hope on Tuesday morning.

A man was treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Port Hope on Tuesday morning.

Port Hope Fire and Emergency Services
A A

A man was treated for smoke inhalation following a basement fire at a Port Hope, Ont., residence on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters and police were called to the fire on Rideout and Victoria streets around 8 a.m. Police say the fire started in the basement.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Man dies after apartment fire in Peterborough

“[It] was extinguished by the owners prior to the fire department arriving on scene,” police stated.

“It is believed the fire started as a result of a small heater in the basement.”

Police said fire officials are still investigating whether smoke alarms were functioning properly at the time of the fire.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Port Hope

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News